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Marvel Lays Off 8 % Of Their Staff As Part Of Disney Restructuring – How Is Marvel Games Affected?

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Marvel doesn’t make its own games, but this surely still stings.

There’s some serious news coming out regarding Marvel.

As reported by Deadline, 1000 employees have just been laid off across Disney. This is part of an even wider restructuring going on in Disney, following the appointment of their new CEO, Josh D’Amaro.

Marvel has lost 8 % of their staff, across their comic book and entertainment divisions. Deadline claims that their movie visual f/x department in particular received severe cuts.

Deadline doesn’t name Marvel Games, and it is hard to assess how hardly it was affected.

We do know that Disney shut down their game studios in 2016, choosing to license their games since. So any layoffs at Marvel Games would have affected people working on licensing and distributing their games, not actual developers.

This could still hurt Marvel’s games division, by limiting their capacity to take on new projects. They just released Marvel MaXimum Collection, and are set to release Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls this year.

They will also have to manage the Marvel projects rumored to be launching in Fortnite soon. It may take a while for us to see how these layoffs impact these and future projects.

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