Pragmata Launch Trailer Introduces A New Android, Eight

Capcom has released a new trailer for Pragmata ahead of launch.

The trailer is named after Eight, a new character Capcom is introducing in this trailer.

Eight, like Diana, is a Pragmata. She is also an android who takes on the appearance of a toddler.

The trailer shows Diana promising to help free Eight, but she and Hugh have trouble dealing with IDUS.

We are also shown a cutscene implying that Eight chooses to give Diana and Hugh information to ‘finish her mission.’

All of this of course raises more questions than answers. Are there possibly even more Pragmata out there? Does Diana also have a mission like Eight? And is there a reason IDUS is targeting them?

We’ve already seen that this title offers an intriguing mix of puzzle and shooter gameplay, but we may be invested in the story too.

Pragmata releases on April 17, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. You can watch the launch trailer, named “Eight”, below.