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Rumor: Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred Coming To Nintendo Switch 2

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Sounds like this port will be releasing later.

Another unannounced Nintendo Switch 2 port seems to have leaked.

As reported by Nintendo Life, the Indonesian video game ratings board accidentally revealed that Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred has a rating for Nintendo’s console.

Lord of Hatred is the latest expansion for Diablo 4. It’s scheduled to release on April 28 on other platforms, while the main game has not been revealed for the Switch 2 yet.

It’s entirely possible that this port is in development, and it may even already be ready. In which case, Blizzard and Nintendo arranged for a later release to accommodate Nintendo’s own game release schedule.

While Switch 2 owners may be disappointed that the console doesn’t have launch parity with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, it’s reasonable to expect 3rd parties will need time to learn the hardware before that becomes normal.

We have already seen Capcom exceed expectations with their Switch 2 ports, so the verdict is out on how well it will do with 3rd parties in the future.

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