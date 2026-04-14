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A New Bloodborne Is Finally In Development – An Animated Movie With Jacksepticeye

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It sounds like FromSoftware doesn’t control the Bloodborne IP at all.

A new Bloodborne is finally in production, but maybe not how the fans expected.

As reported by Variety, Sony Pictures is producing an R-rated Bloodborne animated feature, in partnership with Lyrical Media.

Surprisingly, the project is also being produced by content creator JackSepticEye, real name Seán McLoughlin.

This project may have been pitched by JackSepticEye himself. His YouTube channel stands at over 30 million subscribers, and he has a video with 12 million views which declared that Bloodborne is his favorite game of all time.

Notably missing in this announcement is FromSoftware, the game studio who made the franchise for Sony. There are messy rumors claiming that FromSoftware won’t greenlight new Bloodborne projects.

One developer even claims that FromSoftware rejected at least ten pitches for spinoff Bloodborne games. At least on the surface, this announcement debunks the idea that FromSoftware has that much control over the Bloodborne IP.

Alternately, this could be Sony flexing their ownership of the IP to make non-video game media. But don’t expect Sony or FromSoftware to speak about it anytime soon.

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