Rumor: 10 Companies Pitched Bloodborne Projects – And They Were All Rejected

It’s all juicy stuff behind the scenes at Sony and FromSoftware.

Another chapter has been added to this story about Bloodborne not getting any new games.

Detective Seeds and Jason Schreier both reported that Bluepoint Games tried to make a Bloodborne remake for PS5 but was rejected.

Seeds’ source claimed that the pitch was rejected because of the ‘fragile relationship’ between Sony and FromSoftware. On the other hand, Schreier’s source directed blame solely at FromSoftware.

Today, Necrosoft Games director Brandon Sheffield shared his own insight:

I could find you 10 companies that have pitched a bloodborne sequel, spinoff, or remake, including my own.

It’s just not going to happen unless fromsoft decides they want to do it.

Sheffield’s statement may suggest that there could have been even more than ten rejected pitches for Bloodborne projects.

Of course, it’s the norm in the industry that we never learn of these unproduced projects. In many cases, there was good reason why they were rejected.

The last new Bloodborne thing we’ve seen since the original game is the Astro Bot crossover. It’s not clear if and when we’ll ever see any new Bloodborne project of any kind.