Rumor: Did FromSoftware Not Want Bluepoint Games To Remake Bloodborne?

One of these companies are going to have to speak up if we want to know the truth.

We have a new rumor about Bluepoint Games’ Bloodborne remake, but something doesn’t quite add up.

Last week, Detective Seeds/Green Zone Bites claimed that Bluepoint could not get a Bloodborne remake greenlit because of the ‘fragile relationship’ between FromSoftware and Sony.

Jason Schreier, writing for Bloomberg, corroborated many details from Detective Seeds. However, he also wrote this:

In early 2025, when Bluepoint again pitched the idea of Bloodborne remake, the studio was told that the numbers made sense but FromSoftware didn’t want it to happen, according to people familiar with the process.

This suggests that FromSoftware, or even Miyazaki, rejected Bluepoint’s pitch. However, in an EDGE Magazine interview from 2022, Miyazaki said he was very happy to see Bluepoint’s remake of Dark Souls, and even praised the changes they made.

Seeds’ source also claimed that Sony rug-pulled Bluepoint into making a live service God of War game. So, it’s not impossible that Sony also made a claim to Bluepoint about FromSoftware that isn’t entirely true.

It’s not possible to verify what’s basically hearsay from conflicting sources. It would take someone from Sony, Bluepoint, or FromSoftware to publicly reveal the truth.

