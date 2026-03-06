Jason Schreier Does Not Know Why FromSoftware Said No To New Bloodborne Projects

This feels like something those in the know will keep to their graves.

Jason Schreier has gone on record that he doesn’t know why FromSoftware is blocking new Bloodborne video games.

In Bloodborne, you battle a plague of monstrous werewolves — but who’s really the monster?

He said this in a recent interview with GameSpot:

I have not reported because I do not know the answer to this question: why FromSoftware said no.

We’ve seen a lot of rumors surrounding kind of theorizing, speculating about how FromSoftware felt about the Demon’s Souls remake. I personally think it’s a lot more complicated than that.

I don’t think this is just about personal tastes or distastes.

I think the financial case for a Bloodborne remake was very strong. Uh, and I think Sony was interested in it, but they ultimately did not want to like torch their relationship with Miyazaki and FromSoftware.

Schreier also corroborated he heard that Bluepoint made a pitch before they shut down, and at least once before they were even acquired by Sony.

FromSoftware had also apparently rejected ten other Bloodborne game pitches. Detective Seeds was told of a fragile relationship between Sony and FromSoftware.

It seems we’ll only find out why we haven’t gotten new Bloodborne games for years when they finally greenlight one.