Jez Corden: Microsoft Is Working On Call Of Duty For Switch 2 “At Least”

Dropping the OG Switch is probably the smart play long term.

We have a fresh update on the state of Call of Duty on Nintendo platforms.

Jez Corden said this in the latest episode of the Xbox 2 Podcast:

I don’t know which, Call of Duty is for Nintendo Switch, but they are working on it. They are working on Call of Duty for Nintendo Switch 2, at least. I don’t know about [Nintendo Switch] 1.

As a quick reminder, Microsoft signed a ten year agreement to bring Call Of Duty to Nintendo platforms in 2023. It’s now three years since they made that commitment, and it’s a potential problem for Microsoft.

The contract is not public so we don’t know if Microsoft has breached the agreement. It may be that they’ve been quietly working with Nintendo this whole time.

But this was one of the commitments that earned Microsoft regulatory approval to acquire Activision Blizzard King to begin with. So the UK and EU regulators, at the very least, could start asking questions anytime.

Jez shared the same rumor at the start of the year, but he didn’t mention the original Switch then.