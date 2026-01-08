Gameranx

Rumor: Call Of Duty Is Finally Coming To Switch 2 This Year

by

Apparently they got Switch 2 dev kits last year too.

Microsoft may finally make good on that ten-year commitment they made with Nintendo.

Jez Corden wrote this for Windows Central:

Call of Duty will also drop onto Nintendo Switch 2 this year as well, fulfilling Microsoft’s promises to regulators.

Microsoft signed a deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo’s platforms for ten years in February 2023. At the time, they hadn’t finalized their purchase of Activision Blizzard King.

The deal helped put pressure on regulators to approve the acquisition. But obviously, it’s been three years since the deal was signed.

The terms of the deal were not made public, so it’s possible that Microsoft didn’t break these terms by holding out. Nintendo themselves reportedly withheld access for Switch 2 dev kits last year.

Nintendo never confirmed those claims, but the latest rumor from Nate The Hate on Famiboards is that this issue has ‘largely been resolved.’

Nate also says that Call of Duty’s studios received Switch 2 dev kits too, but they just didn’t have enough time to make the ports in time.

