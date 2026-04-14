GTA+ Subscriptions Had Steady Growth In The Past Four Years – And Peaked At The Start Of 2026

This is about more than the last DLC.

GTA+ reportedly saw a huge jump in subscriptions in the last four years.

mnm345 shared this information on Twitter:

GTA+ subscriptions from 2022 to 2026

with an all-time high of 1,351,569 active subscribers on 2026-01-11

This information was part of a data breach that occurred over the weekend.

We should point out that because this data comes from a leak, we can’t vouch for its veracity, or its missing context. For example, the numbers found here could be estimates instead of real figures.

Interestingly, the leaks also revealed that Rockstar makes considerably more money on Shark Cards than GTA+ subscriptions.

Assuming this information is accurate, it suggests that the GTA+ side of GTA Online is successful, but Rockstar makes even more on microtransactions.

There are other signs of GTA Online’s success outside of the leaks. We found last month that FiveM alone has more players on Steam than Marathon had at its peak.

Take-Two has ample incentive to keep GTA Online supported, even if they launch online for GTA 6 too.