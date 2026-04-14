Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

GTA+ Subscriptions Had Steady Growth In The Past Four Years – And Peaked At The Start Of 2026

by

This is about more than the last DLC.

GTA+ reportedly saw a huge jump in subscriptions in the last four years.

mnm345 shared this information on Twitter:

GTA+ subscriptions from 2022 to 2026

with an all-time high of 1,351,569 active subscribers on 2026-01-11

This information was part of a data breach that occurred over the weekend.

We should point out that because this data comes from a leak, we can’t vouch for its veracity, or its missing context. For example, the numbers found here could be estimates instead of real figures.

Interestingly, the leaks also revealed that Rockstar makes considerably more money on Shark Cards than GTA+ subscriptions.

Assuming this information is accurate, it suggests that the GTA+ side of GTA Online is successful, but Rockstar makes even more on microtransactions.

There are other signs of GTA Online’s success outside of the leaks. We found last month that FiveM alone has more players on Steam than Marathon had at its peak.

Take-Two has ample incentive to keep GTA Online supported, even if they launch online for GTA 6 too.

Recent Videos

Pragmata - Before You Buy

Pragmata - Before You Buy
What The HELL Is Going On With Unreal Engine 5?

What The HELL Is Going On With Unreal Engine 5?
20 Game Mechanics That SUCK MOST OF THE TIME

20 Game Mechanics That SUCK MOST OF THE TIME
10 Recent Game Levels With INSANE GRAPHICS

10 Recent Game Levels With INSANE GRAPHICS
GTA 6 PC RELEASE DATE LEAKED? CYBERPUNK 2077 NEW UPDATE & MORE

GTA 6 PC RELEASE DATE LEAKED? CYBERPUNK 2077 NEW UPDATE & MORE
10 Recent AAA Games That Actually KILLED IT

10 Recent AAA Games That Actually KILLED IT
Samson - Before You Buy

Samson - Before You Buy
Starfield PS5 - Before You Buy

Starfield PS5 - Before You Buy
10 BAD Games We Actually ENJOYED

10 BAD Games We Actually ENJOYED
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,