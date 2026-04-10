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Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Received A Rating In Taiwan – For Nintendo Switch 2

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We may not all have expected this, but maybe we should have.

A Switch 2 game has received a new game rating – and there’s so many strange and interesting details in it.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user venom_daemon, Taiwan’s game rating agency has provided a rating to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for the Switch 2.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was the second Square Enix Marvel game, developed by Eidos- Montréal. While it received good reviews, it sold poorly as a result of being collateral damage of Marvel’s Avengers’ failure.

Most fans probably don’t remember this, but this game received a cloud version for the original Switch. While it’s obviously not the format fans preferred it has already appeared on a Nintendo platform. So this port isn’t that unusual, even if the game’s mostly forgotten.

The details on the rating are a bit odd. It names Koch Media, the retired name for Plaion, and also Korean company Krafton, which implies they’re publishing it in Taiwan.

In any case, Nintendo and Embracer (the parent company for both Plaion and Eidos- Montréal) will probably shadow drop this, maybe for the summer.

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