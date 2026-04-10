Metal Gear Solid Movie Moving Forward With Sony – And Dropping Jordan Vogt-Roberts

We finally get that long awaited update on a Metal Gear Solid Movie – but this one has a sad twist to it.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures has signed Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein’s Wonderlab with a first-look deal for all their projects. That includes a deal to make the Metal Gear Solid Movie, pairing them with Arad Productions.

Sony, Arad Productions, and Konami announced the Metal Gear Solid Movie all the way back in 2014. At the time, Jordan Vogt-Roberts was announced to direct the film.

Jordan was a self-professed Metal Gear fan, and even named a boat in Kong: Skull Island to Grey Fox as tribute. Jordan even met Hideo Kojima, but just before Kojima’s controversial exit from Konami.

Clearly and unfortunately, Jordan is no longer part of the project. This follows him being pulled from a The Walking Dead spinoff show and a Gundam live action movie.

Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein made their name on Final Destination: Bloodlines, so there’s a decent chance their adaptation will be good. But as we’ve learned from the Sleeping Dogs Movie, Hollywood is totally unfair.