Kiwi Talkz Debunks Misleading News About GTA 6 Based On Fake Quote From His Interview

There’s an obvious reason why easily debunked fake news like this could spread so quickly.

Some strange misinformation is going around about GTA 6 that needs to be addressed immediately.

This is regarding Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly’s interview with former Rockstar dev David O’Reilly. In Reece’s words:

David never said that GTA 6 will look worse than the trailer, he said with the trailer AT THAT POINT in time the trailer is getting madly polished compared to everything else. He is being taken completely out of context!

We went back to the interview and found David’s exact statement:

So, it’s unreasonable to pick at differences from a trailer to the final product like so many people do like with GTA V and RDR2 and they do comparisons and all that sort of stuff and it’s like relax dude, relax.

It’s a trailer. It’s not finished, but this is, you know, this is a polished sort of in progress version.

Our best guess on why some easily debunked misinformation could start spreading now is some content creators are using generative AI for their research. That’s ill-advised when fake news easily spread about GTA 6 even before gen AI.