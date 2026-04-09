Elden Ring Tarnished Edition For Switch 2 Up For Pre-Order At $ 80 – The Same Price As Other Platforms

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is up for pre-order, but with some really strange things going on with it.

The game has appeared on Amazon, for $ 80, and as a Game-Key Card. Amazon placed a release date of December 31, 2026. While that could be the real release date, it 99 % looks like a placeholder.

We did our due diligence, and there’s no digital listing up for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. So truth be told, this could all be placeholder information that Amazon put up just so that they could get pre-orders early.

With all of that said, it’s worth noting that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition bundles the base game as well as Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. So, it may look like this game experienced a price increase from $ 60 to $ 80. But actually, it costs about as much as it would on other platforms, sales or other discounts aside.

We know not everyone will like that it’s a Game-Key Card, but that should be expected at this point. With all that said, don’t be surprised if these details change in the future.