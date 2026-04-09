007 First Light Releases May 27, Switch 2 Version Delayed To Summer 2026

IO Interactive has finally revealed the release date for 007 First Light, for most platforms.

The official Twitter account for the game shared this news:

007 First Light comes to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 27th, 2026, and Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer.

We’re excited to see players discovering James Bond’s reimagined origin story, and we are looking forward to bringing you the best game experience possible across all platforms.

It has barely been a year since IO Interactive finally showed 007 First Light with its first announcement trailer. Of course, there’s no rule that says that they needed to show it much earlier, but that should give you an idea of how much they have kept the project under wraps.

And it seems that they waited long enough to also confirm the Switch 2 version, after Nintendo’s reveal. A month after that, they talked about how easy it was to port there

If we set reasonable expectations, IO started working on the Switch 2 port near the end of development. It’s normal for them to need just a little more time to polish and finish this port.