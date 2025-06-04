007 First Light Finally Receives Its Official Announcement Trailer

There is plenty of hype built up around IO Interactive’s upcoming James Bond game. We knew for a little while now that the studio had managed to obtain the rights to develop a game for this IP, but they remained tight-lipped over what we could expect. Fortunately, that came to an end recently as we finally learned that the title of the game was 007 First Light.

Beyond that title reveal, today we had the official PlayStation State of Play event. This event helped showcase a few new trailers for fans to get excited about. One of those trailers reveals was 007 First Light. IO Interactive decided to give us a look at the new game and a little insight into the storyline. With their time developing Hitman games, they know how to incorporate stealth and provide players, which is perfect for a new take on the James Bond franchise, as you can see some of that featured in the trailer.

Of course, we knew that this storyline would be a completely original take on the James Bond character. More specifically, we knew that this would be an origin storyline for James Bond as we can see his first steps into becoming 007. Of course, this is just a small teaser, so don’t expect much of the storyline to be unveiled right now.

Instead, this is just a small look at the game. We’re going to see this James Bond character build up into a master spy, and depending on how well the game is received, it could start to chart out a storyline that might extend beyond just this one. But, for now, we’ll have to wait and see what IO Interactive has planned for us.

With all that said, if you missed out on the State of Play event, you can find the trailer below. Fortunately, we should see more of this game soon enough, as IO Interactive might share a little more during their own showcase later this week.