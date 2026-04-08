CDPR Adds A Major PSSR and Ray-Tracing Update To Cyberpunk 2077 For PS5 Pro

Does this make it worth the $ 900?

CD Projekt RED has outlined what they have added to their latest update to Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 Pro.

PSSR support adds AI-generated upscaling to the whole game. CDPR basically promises that it will work as expected.

This update also adds BVH8, or 8-way bounding volume hierarchy. Without going into detail, this technical trick is what allows CDPR to add ray-tracing for the PS5 Pro.

As a result, they have added three new performance settings so you can choose how to balance out ray tracing and performance.

Ray Tracing Pro mode enables all ray tracing options, and drops performance down to 30 FPS. Ray Tracing mode is the middle ground, enabling key ray tracing enhancements and raising performance to 60 FPS.

Finally, Performance mode tries to push the most possible frames for fluid animation and gameplay. If you have an appropriate VRR display, it can go as much as 90 FPS.