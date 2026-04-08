Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

CDPR Adds A Major PSSR and Ray-Tracing Update To Cyberpunk 2077 For PS5 Pro

by

Does this make it worth the $ 900?

CD Projekt RED has outlined what they have added to their latest update to Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 Pro.

PSSR support adds AI-generated upscaling to the whole game. CDPR basically promises that it will work as expected.

This update also adds BVH8, or 8-way bounding volume hierarchy. Without going into detail, this technical trick is what allows CDPR to add ray-tracing for the PS5 Pro.

As a result, they have added three new performance settings so you can choose how to balance out ray tracing and performance.

Ray Tracing Pro mode enables all ray tracing options, and drops performance down to 30 FPS. Ray Tracing mode is the middle ground, enabling key ray tracing enhancements and raising performance to 60 FPS.

Finally, Performance mode tries to push the most possible frames for fluid animation and gameplay. If you have an appropriate VRR display, it can go as much as 90 FPS.

Recent Videos

10 BAD Games We Actually ENJOYED

10 BAD Games We Actually ENJOYED
20 Hidden Mechanics Discovered in Recent Games

20 Hidden Mechanics Discovered in Recent Games
What The HELL Is Going On With FORTNITE?

What The HELL Is Going On With FORTNITE?
10 Games That Are CHALLENGING AAA GAMES

10 Games That Are CHALLENGING AAA GAMES
GTA 6 OPEN WORLD SECRET SAUCE REVEALED, NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

GTA 6 OPEN WORLD SECRET SAUCE REVEALED, NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
I Am Jesus Christ - Before You Buy

I Am Jesus Christ - Before You Buy
15 Recent Open World Games That TRULY FEEL ALIVE

15 Recent Open World Games That TRULY FEEL ALIVE
25 Players Who Did The IMPOSSIBLE in Video Games

25 Players Who Did The IMPOSSIBLE in Video Games
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of March 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of March 2026
Category: Tag: , , , ,