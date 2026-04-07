Rockstar Fan Returns With Hyperrealistic Jason Portrait Straight Out Of GTA 6

You can really feel the passion for GTA with this painting.

The GTA 6 hype is still persisting, as we have some new fanart from our guy, dyln.

Dylyn made a name for himself two months ago by making a new hyperrealistic portrait of GTA 6 protagonist Lucia Caminos. Now, he’s finally followed up with a more intimate portrait of her partner in crime, Jason Duval.

We get a picture of Jason seemingly driving his car, cap backwards, and wearing a shirt and chain. If Lucia seemed tensed and ready to fight, Jason seems introspective.

We think graphic arts enjoyers will appreciate the even finer details dyln has added in as a result of choosing a closer shot.

We also hope there’s no debate that this was not AI generated. You can see dyln define the planes of Jason’s face and where the light breaks into shadow, using different brush strokes, each with their distinct colors.

You can purchase prints of dyln’s works here.