Rockstar Fan Creates Impressive Hyperrealistic Portrait Of GTA 6’s Lucia Caminos

Do we think she looks like the actress rumored to be playing Lucia?

A member of the GTA 6 community went ahead and helped the fandom keep the hype up.

Professional illustrator dyln shared a hyperrealistic portrait of Lucia Caminos in medias res based on Rockstar’s marketing materials. Now, dylyn makes it clear that he doesn’t use AI to make his artwork.

He also shared a WIP making it clear he was painting it using Procreate. The portrait is available to purchase as a print on dylyn’s website.

The fanart is starting to get attention as community members like GameRoll are starting to share it around. We think other talented fans may want to join in if they want to jumpstart that hype train.

Casual fans might just say this picture looks realistic. But unlike a picture you take on your phone, this portrait has lighting all around Lucia that accentuates her visuals, from her grim expression to the sinews and muscles of her arm.

We do wonder if Manni L. Perez, the actress rumored to play Lucia, has seen this picture yet and what she thinks of it. She might just let the word out before November.