Rumor: PlayStation Network Getting Updated With Multiplatform Voice Chat

Doesn’t confirm or debunk anything about their PC plans.

There’s an interesting new job opening that’s revealed Sony’s plans for multiplatform.

As shared by The Phrasemaker, they are looking for a server side engineer for PlayStation network for voice chat function.

Based on this job opening, PlayStation wants to set up a new voice chat system that they can deploy across PC, console and mobile. This job opening is for someone qualified to build the architecture for such a system.

Under their current setup, PlayStation 5 consoles have in-game chat, and Discord is integrated into their system. This new voice chat would match what Xbox offers now to their users.

As you may know, several sources have claimed that Sony will stop releasing their single player games to PC. Regardless if the rumor is true or not, it doesn’t affect these plans.

The people who shared that rumor also clarified that Sony is still interested in releasing multiplatform live service games, and this voice chat will work for those games.

PlayStation multi-platform voice chat may not directly convince players to buy Marathon or Helldivers 2. But a proper system could make their live service offerings more enticing overall.