Kratos Voice Actor TC Carson Believes The Spicy “Mini-Games” Are Returning In God Of War Trilogy Remake

We sure don’t want God of War fans to feel lonely.

It sounds like God Of War’s love making scenes will make the cut in God of War Trilogy Remaster.

TC Carson was asked about this by IGN in a recent convention, Megacon Orlando. TC simply said this:

You know what, all you dudes, all you men…I think so.

TC can’t give a definite confirmation, of course. Even if he’s privy to the information, it’s not his place to speak up on it.

Whether he’s under NDA or not, we do imagine TC would respect Santa Monica Studio’s prerogative to reveal this himself.

We do wonder if it’s really only men who liked those scenes. That’s a natural assumption to make given the subject matter. On the other hand, as former Santa Monica Studio dev Alanah Pearce reminded us, there were women working on those scenes themselves.

TC also can’t speak to whether there could be changes to how those scenes play out, and that could apply to all the games in general. Not everyone will agree that the originals hold up in all aspects, including the gameplay.

But we’ll have to wait for Santa Monica Studio to show us what they’re doing when they’re ready.