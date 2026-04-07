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GTA IV Datamining Raises The Question: Was GTA Chinatown Wars Originally GTA IV DLC?

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It’s interesting to think about for sure.

Some Rockstar fans believe that GTA IV could have had more DLC if things had panned out differently.

Fans are still going through the GTA IV beta build that leaked a week ago. This time, ResetERA user How’s Annie? raised speculation with this post:

Another interesting note too. All the text for the LCPD database here only includes story characters (including the ones already intended for the DLCs like Gay Tony or Billy. EDIT: And Chinatown Wars characters), none of the “filler” characters have been added yet… Except for one; Sammy Bottino.

I’m wondering whether or not he actually had a role in the original version of the game, or whether they toyed with the idea of doing more than two DLCs.

They then brought up the speculation that there would be a 3rd DLC. To support that point, they shared that the beta had placeholders for DLC weapons.

Rockstar never announced a 3rd DLC pack, but GTA Chinatown Wars was part of the GTA IV universe. Rockstar may have seen an opportunity to make a new kind of game for the Nintendo DS and PSP and changed plans midway.

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