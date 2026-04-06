Leaked Elden Ring Film Sets Recreate Locations Like The Churches Of Marika

It’s wild that we’ve already seen so much from this movie.

We have gotten a major leak into the production of the Elden Ring movie.

Last May 2025, Bandai Namco and A24 announced they would be bringing FromSoftware’s dream collaboration with George R.R. Martin to the big screen.

As it turns out, 28 Days Later writer Alex Garland was a huge fan himself. He pitched a three hour Elden Ring to FromSoftware personally to convince them to let him make it.

It was already announced that filming would start today, but what we’ve learned is still really mindboggling. As reported by Dexerto, fans immediately recognized that their film sets resembled locations from the game itself.

Notably, some fans noticed a façade that looked like it belonged to a Church of Marika, complete with a giant Marika statue. Fans also noticed Limgrave’s stakes.

So far, no actors have appeared yet. Alex himself hasn’t shown up in their England location shoot either. So it’s quite wild that we’ve already seen a lot, but this is of course part of the business of making movies.