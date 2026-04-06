Charlie Day, Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s Luigi, Wants Danny Devito To Play Wario

Charlie Day has a huge pitch for Illumination’s Super Mario movie franchise that’s going to get all those Matilda and Junior fans really excited.

Charlie joined his cast members in a panel interview with Screen Rant for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie. When they were asking them about dream casting picks, he name-dropped his longtime co-star from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Danny Devito.

In Charlie’s words:

Danny [DeVito] would fit so well in this universe, and he would be a good Wario, I think.

If you’re too young to know who Danny DeVito is, start here. Since Nintendo started making movies again, fans have been fancasting and memeing him to play Mario, and then, Detective Pikachu.

Danny has navigated his recent career in odd ways. After 2012’s The Lorax, he’s only been in forgettable, downright obscure animated movies. He’s also been in recent notorious bombs like 2019’s Dumbo and 2023’s Haunted Mansion.

After failing to get Danny for those dream roles a decade ago, Charlie might be our best chance to add Frank Reynolds into the Nintendo Cinematic Universe.