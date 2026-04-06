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“Game Kicks Ass” – State of Decay 3 Impressions Leak After Undead Labs Announces Alpha Playtests

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The community may be shaping this game to be exactly what they want.

There’s a lot of good buzz going around for State of Decay 3.

We couldn’t blame you if you’ve forgotten about this title. It was last featured in 2024’s Xbox Games Showcase, and Undead Labs reportedly had layoffs last year. But the word coming out for this game right now is good.

The Xbox Two podcast stirred the pot by leaking some first impressions alpha players are sharing in a private Discord (no NDA to break here). To quote one player:

Game kicks ass. I can say confidentially, all the players in the State of Decay 3 Council go through withdrawals when the builds are taken away from us.

Timely enough, State of Decay co-creator Brant Fitzgerald announced in a new video that they’re holding signups for new alpha playtests.

To quote Brant:

Listen, I’m not going to spoil the surprise for you, but I can say that it will feature 4-player co-op, some new base building and resource strategies, and a whole lot of combat.

You can sign up for the playtests here and watch the announcement trailer below.

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