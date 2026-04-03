Rumor: Marvel’s Blade Will Be At This Year’s Xbox Game Showcase

We may finally get another look at Marvel’s Blade, Mahershala Ali or not.

MAGG AKA Middle Aged Gamer Guy has a source that told him that Marvel’s Blade could be appearing in this year’s Xbox Games Showcase. He doesn’t have much information, and he’s been wrong before, but it’s still worth taking seriously.

Microsoft revealed Marvel’s Blade in 2023’s Xbox Games Showcase. It’s being developed by Bethesda’s Arkane Lyon, as the first partnership between Microsoft Gaming and Marvel Games.

There were rumors that it was intended to tie into or be released alongside the next Blade movie, which Marvel has struggled to get off the ground on their own. At this point, Arkane Lyon is probably just working to make it the best game they can get it to be.

Microsoft has also not yet confirmed that Marvel’s Blade will go to more platforms than Xbox and PC. Since the game was announced, the sentiment has turned on Sony and Microsoft making their games multiplatform.

But also, Nintendo’s Switch 2 has emerged as a viable platform for current generation games. So this next showing could excite and/or disappoint certain gamers if it turns out to be true.