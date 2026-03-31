Rumor: A Disney Game Based On A Former Fox IP (Alien, Predator, Simpsons) Is Releasing 2026

Fox owned more than Aliens and Predators though.

Disney may be releasing a game this year, based on a 20th Century Fox property.

For those who don’t know or forgot, Disney bought a big portion of Fox from Rupert Murdoch in 2019. Murdoch kept much of his news and broadcasting business, but Disney bought all their movies and shows.

GamingLeaksAndRumours shared the LinkedIn profile of one Brandon Padveen. Brandon is Lead Licensing Producer at 20th Century Games, now owned by Disney.

Brandon shared his credits since 2024:

“Unannounced” 2026

Call of Duty: American Dad!

Call of Duty: Predator

Dead by Daylight – Alien Collection

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen

American Dad! Apocalypse Soon

As you can imagine, Fox has even more shows and movies to make video games out of. We can even take a wild swing and point to a Simpsons Hit & Run rumor two weeks ago.

So this new Fox IP video game could be anything under their umbrella. Unless this project gets cancelled, we should also learn what it is this year, maybe this June.