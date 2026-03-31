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Former Square Enix Exec Jacob Navok Explains Sony’s “Impairment Charges” Dilemma With Bungie And Marathon

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Sadly, no Bungie fan can make an argument as compelling as these numbers.

Jacob Navok has returned to explain the uncomfortable truth around the studio that made Halo, Destiny, and Marathon, Bungie.

Two years ago, Navok made waves when he revealed the video game industry decides if a game succeeded if it made more money than if they kept the money in the stock market. Today he gives us another peek behind the curtain.

Navok said this on Twitter:

I’m guessing most people don’t understand how impairment charges work.

If performance at Bungie deteriorates to the point where Sony believes the studio can no longer justify the value implied by its $3.6B acquisition price, they need to write down that investment.

Their auditors would force their hand if they didn’t do it themselves.

Navok then explained that Bungie already cost them an impairment of $ 204 million. And yes, Navok connected this to Marathon, arguing the only reason the game isn’t cancelled yet is Sony’s fear of the write down.

WB took a $ 200 million impairment charge on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League last May 2024. While Rocksteady survived their game, they didn’t have the baggage Bungie did.

That’s the state Bungie is truly in at the moment.

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