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Rumor: Disney Is Considering Buying Fortnite And Epic Games After Their Cancelled OpenAI Deal

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This could be a Pixar level disruption in the video game industry.

Alex Heath of newsletter The Source claims that Disney is weighing purchasing Epic Games and Fortnite.

Alex said this in a recent episode of podcast The Town with Matt Belloni:

I think if Epic went away Disney would be fine, right? There’s Roblox. There’s other open world platforms like this. But they put all their chips into this.

There were rumors that Disney might even buy Epic games at some point. I know for a fact there are senior executives in Disney who want them to buy Epic and are just waiting for that moment.

And then there’s others who think it’s a bad idea. So I think if Epic ever sold, if it ever decided to to call it quits on being an independent company, uh Disney would be the most natural home for it for a lot of reasons.

Disney invested $ 1.5 billion into Fortnite, but they also had a $ 1 billion deal with OpenAI’s Sora that just got cancelled last week.

Matt argues that Epic owner Tim Sweeney could make the same kind of unexpected deal with Disney that Pixar did, and that could similarly disrupt the video game industry.

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