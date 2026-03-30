Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

NateTheHate: Final Fantasy 9 Remake Is “Still On Ice,” Hopefully Square Enix Returns To It One Day

by

As Mr. Freeze once said, everybody chill.

Nate The Hate made a timely, but disappointing, update on the Final Fantasy 9 Remake.

He addressed this fan question as part of his latest podcast.

For those who don’t remember, Square Enix has not announced such a remake, but rumors about it have been around since 2023.

There were more recent rumors that the game was cancelled, as part of their three year plan restructuring from last year.

At the time, Nate said he heard it was still in development, but today he sings a different tune. Nate said this:

So, the last update I had on it was that the game is still on ice.

Now, on ice with Square Enix could mean they may return to it one day, but as far as I’ve heard, there’s been no new movement with it.

But hopefully, hopefully one day Square Enix returns to it and we may see a Final Fantasy 9 remake come to light.

Recent Videos

Where The HELL is GTA 6?

Where The HELL is GTA 6?
20 Things Developers REGRETTED Putting In Games

20 Things Developers REGRETTED Putting In Games
10 Games That RELEASED AT THE WORST TIME

10 Games That RELEASED AT THE WORST TIME
20 Upcoming Exploration Games That EXCITE US

20 Upcoming Exploration Games That EXCITE US
CRIMSON DESERT'S BIG TURNAROUND, PS5 PRICE CHANGE & MORE

CRIMSON DESERT'S BIG TURNAROUND, PS5 PRICE CHANGE & MORE
20 Game Franchises That DESERVE A COMEBACK

20 Game Franchises That DESERVE A COMEBACK
Crimson Desert: 10 Things Players HATE

Crimson Desert: 10 Things Players HATE
Top 10 NEW Games of April 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of April 2026
10 Recent Games We REGRET We DIDN'T COVER

10 Recent Games We REGRET We DIDN'T COVER
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,