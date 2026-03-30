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This YouTuber Believes GTA 6 Cost Between $ 3 To 5 Billion – Based On Real Data

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That is most expensive video game ever made territory.

A Rockstar community member and YouTuber has made a monumental estimate to how much GTA 6 cost.

Saukko505 figured out that GTA 6’s budget, based on publicly available information, has cost Take-Two £ 2.78 billion, or $ 3.68 billion.

After adding in his personal estimates for what isn’t publicly available, he believes the total budget is lies between $ 3,440,000,000 to $ 5,108,598,041.36.

He shared this explanation on Twitter:

Let mw Clarify Few Things about the GTA 6 budget.

According to Financial statements from R* UK ltd. they have spent/will spend over 2.7B£ on staff and other expenses FY2020 to the release of GTA6

2.7B£ is still missing several expenses like marketing and licensing…

…and other non UK expenses like pensions and insurance payments in The USA and India.

So considering all the expenses, I have estimated that the minimum cost of operations from the start od FY2020 to the rrlease of GTA 6 will be at least $3.4B

That would make it at the listings for the most expensive video game ever made. If you want to learn more about Saukko505’s accounting, you can watch his video below.

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