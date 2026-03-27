The Unlikeliest Games Are Getting Rated For Switch 2, Including Devil May Cry 5 and Hellraiser: Revival

Maybe these are all coming for Halloween?

Nintendo Switch 2 seems to be getting a flood of games with adult content soon.

As shared on ResetERA by user Angie, Taiwan’s game rating board and the ESRB posted ratings for these games on Switch 2:

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival – survival horror game coming from Saber Interactive

Blood West – immersive stealth FPS with an Old West theme from Hyperstrange and New Blood Interactive

UN:Me – horror adventure game about a girl with four spirits in her, developed by Shueisha Games

Hell Is Us – 3 rd person action game from Rogue Factor and Nacon

person action game from Rogue Factor and Nacon Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition – the special edition of Capcom’s stylish action game

The timing of all these ratings coming up at the same time is raising some fans’ suspicions. While the consensus is that these could be showing up in a Nintendo Direct soon, Nintendo has clearly been foregoing Directs for some of their biggest games.

We do think it’s not a coincidence these all have mature content. They may be getting rated just in time so they can get released in Halloween season.