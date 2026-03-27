With PS5 Prices Going Up, GTA 6 Players Who Don’t Have A Console Yet Are In A Pickle

Rockstar is definitely affected by this too.

With PlayStation 5 prices going up, GTA 6 players who don’t have a console yet are in a dilemma.

Videotechuk was quick to verbalize the conundrum they are in:

RIP to those people looking to buy a Pro for GTAVI.

The asking price is simply too much, especially when Project Helix and the PS6 are releasing in Fall 2027 (reportedly)

Synth Potato responded with the first thing we would all be thinking too:

I’d def buy one now before April 2nd when the prices go up, its a great console and people can prob sell their PS5s at a profit atp

Of course, if you’re reading this, you probably already have a console. And if not, you’re already making plans to get one over the week.

But that doesn’t really proverbially fix everything. Everyone whose PlayStation or Xbox breaks between now and then will face the same dilemma if their warranties won’t cover it. And we all have until November for GTA 6 to come out.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick may believe they won’t be affected by the RAM supply crisis, but he may play a different tune in the next earnings call.