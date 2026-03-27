Sega’s Stranger Than Heaven and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Headline March 26’s Xbox Partner Preview

Sega’s Stranger than Heaven and GSC Game World’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 take the spotlight in March 26’s Xbox Partner Preview.

RGG Studio has finally taken the bandages off Stranger than Heaven, revealing the game goes through five decades of the Japanese underworld. Sega will have a dedicated broadcast with Xbox for the game this coming May 7.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope is a new expansion that lets you take sides in the fight between the Zone factions Duty and Freedom. You’ll get to visit the infamous Chornobyl nuclear plant and other new locations, debuting this summer on Xbox.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is a spinoff of the SyFy show The Expanse, letting you create your own captain to venture into James S.A. Corey’s world.

Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish is the first game in the franchise in 23 years, casting you as vampire hunters taking on a vampirized police force.

Moosa: Dirty Fate is a new IP from Korean studio Iggymob, set 17th century Joseon.

They also announced Wuthering Waves, Hades II, and Dispatch coming to Xbox. You can learn more about the presentation here.