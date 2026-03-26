Start At The End When Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7’s Endgame Goes Free-To-Play In Call Of Duty Warzone For Season 3

Treyarch and Raven Software try a really clever idea for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty Warzone.

They made this announcement in Call of Duty Blog:

Calling all Operators! Season 03 marks the beginning of Endgame as a free to play game mode for a limited time, accessible from the main Call of Duty menu and within Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 7.

Free players can choose between Mason, Anderson, 50/50, and Samuels. The idea is to complete goals around the megamap that is Avalon, and build your Operator’s combat rating.

That then lets you unlock new abilities under the Skill Track system. On the flip side, every failed exfiltration costs you and your squad 15 CR progression.

Activision refers to Endgame as the perfect entry for newcomers and returning players. And that’s because it gives you a taste of what Treyarch and Raven attempted with this title.

We don’t know how long free Endgame lasts, but that makes it all the more urgent for curious gamers to give it a try now.