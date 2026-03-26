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Street Fighter 6 Director Apologizes For DLC Character Alex’s “Confusing” Story And Promises Revisions

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No more Alabama slam.

Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama has finally responded to the controversy surrounding their latest DLC character, Alex Winger.

Alex was introduced in 1999’s Street Fighter III as its primary protagonist. His return was massively hyped, with Capcom going as far as to remake the character in Kenny Omega’s likeness. But it also led to unexpected controversy.

As Alex superfan and YouTuber Scotia explained here, parts of Alex’s backstory in Street Fighter 6 changed his character completely. To summarize:

  • Tom raised Alex with his biological daughter, Patricia
  • Alex and Patricia are also second cousins
  • Alex is shown holding Patricia as a baby
  • Alex marries and has a child with Patricia at the end of his story

While some fans tried to defend this storyline – arguing that second cousins marrying is legal, for example – this just made things worse. Scotia himself said he was giving up on Street Fighter altogether. Many Alex fans shared the same sentiment online, while others turned it into a meme.

Nakayama has now apologized for ‘confusion’ regarding Alex’s backstory and promises to revise ‘misleading’ passages in the future.

He also linked to a new story clarifying that Tom did not formally adopt Alex.

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