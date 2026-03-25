Here’s What The Original Sources Are Saying About The GTA 6 Switch 2 Rumor

GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch 2. It sounds like an impossibility, but with Nintendo publishing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for the Switch, it’s more possible now than it could have ever been.

Earlier this week, these GTA 6 rumors came up again as Take-Two’s Strauss Zelnick talked about Nintendo in a recent interview. And now, the sources for those rumors have spoken out to clear the air.

Reece Reilly, AKA Kiwi Talkz, clarified again that he is not claiming GTA 6 is coming. He has a source, who apparently lives in India, who claims that the game is a launch title on the Switch 2. Reece is about to put his source to the test, because they also said it will be announced by early May.

Nash Weedle explained that he is sure that GTA 6 is coming to the Switch 2, but it’s not coming at launch. He has no other updates from his source for now.

For his part, videotechuk calls BS on the rumor. He doesn’t believe Rockstar has the resources to focus on optimizing for the platform, but we would argue otherwise.