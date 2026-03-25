Paul Tassi: Marathon’s Sales & Player Numbers Are “Lower Than They Should Be In General”

Yes, this is a red flag for Marathon and Bungie.

Paul Tassi has shared a concerning update regarding Marathon’s performance.

To quote Tassi in Forbes:

The problem is…this is lower than it should be in general, from launch figures to now, given the context of the game, meaning its development time, cost and expectations from Sony for Bungie’s first new IP in a decade.

Tassi verified with his source in Bungie that Alinea Analytics’ estimates for Marathon’s performance are close to the real numbers. Tassi cannot confirm if Alinea’s estimates are higher or lower, or by how much.

Alinea estimates that Marathon sold 1.2 million units, with 70 % of buyers on Steam, 19 % on PlayStation 5, and 11 % on Xbox Series X|S. This corroborates Tassi’s earlier claim that Steam is the game’s primary platform.

Tassi also revealed that Bungie and Sony don’t intend to change the current plans for Marathon.

Now that we know this game isn’t Concord Version 1.5, Bungie has to face the more serious, real concern – how long they can sustain Marathon.