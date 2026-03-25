Netflix Is Considering Partnering With Xbox For Game Pass

This would be turning away from Xbox consoles… but Xbox fans might be happy with it.

Microsoft could have an unexpected partner in spreading the word on Game Pass.

As reported by GameSpot, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters revealed he is talking to Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma about working together on a subscription deal.

Peters said this:

You would have to do it in a way that works for the consumer and works for both companies, and frankly, I think Microsoft’s still trying to figure out how to make the Game Pass bundle work for Microsoft.

But what I like about Asha’s thinking is, it’s all about, ‘How do we do more?’ And it’s already been exciting to watch.

GameSpot also repeated prior rumors that Microsoft is considering making free and / or ad-based tiers for Game Pass.

If Netflix becomes part of Game Pass, it’s arguably turning away from the fan demand that Microsoft focus on the Xbox console business again. But it’s also hard to argue that even those Xbox owners would benefit.

Many of them probably have Netflix subscriptions too, and would save money from such a deal. Netflix currently has a game bundle deal with Take-Two, so don’t hold your breath that it’s coming soon.