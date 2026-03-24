Tom Henderson Says He Is “Sticking To My Guns” On GTA 6’s 3rd Trailer Coming Early August

GTA 6 fans really just have to wait.

Tom Henderson is holding firm on his original prediction for GTA 6’s 3rd trailer.

In the latest episode of Insider Gaming, he said this:

I’m still sticking to my guns from what we said a few weeks ago is that I don’t think they’re going to release the trailer, the next trailer until actual summer….

He then clarified with his co-hosts that it could come around the same time as Take-Two’s August earnings call.

Tom originally said in their February episode that the trailer could release in early August, but this time he conceded that that summer window could include July, maybe even a day before the August earnings call.

But the Insider Gaming hosts made a salient point here. Regardless of how much the GTA 6 fans want it, Take-Two does not have to release that trailer and start marketing earlier than they announced it.

Take-Two’s promise to start GTA 6 marketing this summer still stands.