Tom Henderson Predicts GTA 6 Trailer In Early August – But This Is Not A Rumor

Again, this is not a rumor, Tom is just guessing.

Tom Henderson has made his prediction on when GTA 6’s next trailer will come out in the latest episode of the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast.

Tom’s statement was misinterpreted while it went viral, so videotechuk pointed out that Tom didn’t say this was leaked by his sources, but a personal prediction and opinion.

Tom corroborated that videotechuk was correct, but to clear the air, let’s look at what he said word for word.

Tom started by saying this:

I don’t think we’re going to see anything on GTA 6 until um the first week of August. Yeah. Um because that’ll be I mean that’ll be not the next earnings call, but the one after, right? Yeah.

…so, what they’ll probably do is what they always do and release the trailer like the day before or the same day of the earnings call.

And then they can hype up the numbers to investors and that’s how I imagine their marketing season will go on.

Rockstar could always surprise Tom and the rest of us, but this is a reasonable prediction for some sort of advertising. If it’s not the 3rd trailer, it could be number four or five.