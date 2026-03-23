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Minecraft Dungeons II Releasing 2026 On Xbox, PC, PS5, Switch, and Switch 2

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The Minecraft brand continues to go strong in 2026.

Mojang has announced Minecraft Dungeons II.

The original Minecraft Dungeons was released in 2020 by Mojang with Double Eleven.

This Minecraft spinoff moved away from the open sandbox gameplay to tell its own story. This is a hack-and-slash dungeon crawler covering the story of the Orb of Dominance.

Mojang shared this description for Minecraft Dungeons II:

The next chapter of Minecraft Dungeons begins in the fall of 2026! A new threat stirs, ready to descend upon the land and its inhabitants to cause unspeakable mayhem.

Become a hero and take on foes unlike anything you’ve faced before, journey through longforgotten locations, and clash with the forces of evil once more!

Minecraft Dungeons II is coming this Fall 2026 to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Steam, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud. It’s also part of Game Pass and Xbox Play Anywhere.

You can watch the announcement trailer below.

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