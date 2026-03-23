Fortnite Has Indefinitely Delayed One Change To V-Bucks

Epic definitely did not want to change their prices.

Epic has held back one change they announced for Fortnite V-Bucks.

Two weeks ago, they revealed that V-Bucks were going up in price. To alleviate the issues with this change, Epic opted to lower the amount of V-Bucks you get per dollar.

So you can still play in increments of $ 8.99 to $ 89.99, but you get less V-Bucks in turn. Still, players who are paying for V-Bucks to get premium season passes or microtransactions are going to feel that their dollars won’t go as far.

Last February 19, the Fortnite Status Twitter account said this:

Fortnite Crew continues to grant 1,000 V-Bucks monthly today. Crew subscribers will get information detailing changes ahead of time.

We don’t know why Epic balked at this change. It could be that they suddenly realized they could lose Fortnite Crew subscribers. It’s also possible that this is a technical issue.

We can speculate but until Epic Games makes an official announcement we don’t know why this was delayed. At least, Fortnite Crew subscribers still get the benefits they originally received.