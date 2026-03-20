Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Nintendo Launching Switch 2 Model With Replaceable Battery In Europe

by

Apparently smartphones stopped having removable batteries for a reason.

Nintendo may be making a big change to their Switch 2 consoles.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by Joseki100, Nintendo is launching a Switch 2 with a replaceable battery soon.

This comes from a report from Japanese news media Nikkei, but has yet to be confirmed by Nintendo. Nikkei also claims that this is to comply with EU legislation for right-to-repair.

The EU directive itself does not include a requirement that devices like the Switch 2 have replaceable batteries. But it has clauses regarding the availability of spare parts and information on how to acquire them.

So Nintendo is not obligated to specifically make their Switch 2 consoles with replaceable batteries. They chose this course of action themselves to comply with the EU.

Nikkei also speculates that Nintendo may offer this version of the Switch 2 outside the Europe in the future as well. But we don’t know for now if everyone will prefer this.

As this Mashable article from 2018 argues, smartphones stopped having removable batteries because it led to better designed and engineered smartphones. European Switch 2 owners may confirm these arguments themselves if their consoles turn out to have issues inherent to this design.

Recent Videos

BETHESDA REGRETS ELDER SCROLLS 6, 10 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

BETHESDA REGRETS ELDER SCROLLS 6, 10 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Crimson Desert: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Crimson Desert: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Crimson Desert - Before You Buy

Crimson Desert - Before You Buy
What The HELL Is Going On With Nvidia DLSS 5?

What The HELL Is Going On With Nvidia DLSS 5?
20 Upcoming Games That CROSS THE LINE OF INSANITY

20 Upcoming Games That CROSS THE LINE OF INSANITY
10 Video Game Graphics That STILL Hold Up

10 Video Game Graphics That STILL Hold Up
The Best cRPG Ever Made?

The Best cRPG Ever Made?
20 Things Developers Knew WE WOULD TRY

20 Things Developers Knew WE WOULD TRY
WHY CRIMSON DESERT LOOKS THIS GOOD & MORE

WHY CRIMSON DESERT LOOKS THIS GOOD & MORE
Category: Tag: ,