Shenmue 3 Finally Confirmed For Switch 2, Alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, With Physical Media Release On All Platforms

Yes, it’s getting the whole game on Switch 2 game card.

After over half a year, ININ Games can finally confirm that Shenmue 3 Enhanced is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

In a new press release, they also confirmed Shenmue 3 Enhanced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. ININ has gone above and beyond by also confirming a physical media release for all platforms.

They even made up a mockup for the game in a PC CD-ROM Amaray case. We’ll have to confirm later if this is Steamworks, DRM-free, or a code in that box.

Furthermore, the Switch 2 version is not a Game-Key Card, and the full game will be in the Game Card.

They also opened up pre-orders for Special Editions and Collector’s Editions, but we’ll have to wait longer for a release date.

Last August, ININ admitted they had trouble getting dev kits for the Switch 2. It seems everyone’s worst fears about developers being punished for speaking about it were overblown.

Hopefully, this bodes well for even more multiplatform games coming to the Switch 2 at the same time as other platforms.