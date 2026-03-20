Red Storm Entertainment Laying Off 105 Developers And Ending Video Game Development

Red Storm the game studio is effectively closed in all but name.

Ubisoft’s restructuring continues in secret, this time affecting Red Storm Entertainment.

As reported by Insider Gaming, Ubisoft is laying off 105 developers in the North Carolina based studio.

Tom Henderson later confirmed that Red Storm was doing support work on approximately 10 projects before Ubisoft decided to stop all game development.

Based on our reporting, the last big game the studio was working on was Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland. After it was cancelled on May 2024, they laid off 45 employees in Red Storm and Ubisoft San Francisco in August of that year.

They then laid off 19 staff in Red Storm in July 2025. This is the biggest round of layoffs Red Storm has had since the wave of video game industry layoffs started in 2023.

Insider Gaming claims Red Storm will now function to provide support for the Snowdrop engine and global IT. While the Red Storm name technically remains alive, the game studio that made Tom Clancy is effectively ended.