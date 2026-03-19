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Valve Has Introduced The Biggest Gameplay Change In Counter-Strike 2 History – Reloading Full Magazines

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We’ll see if this change is substantial enough to shake up the shooter space.

Valve is making the biggest change they’ve ever made to Counter-Strike 2, with how players reload magazines.

They announced it on the Counter-Strike 2 Steam page:

When you reload in CS2, the leftover ammo in your magazine is dumped back into an essentially endless reserve supply. And so the decision to reload has never offered significant trade-offs…

We think the decision to reload should have higher stakes, so in today’s update reloading has been redesigned. Now, when you reload, you’ll drop the used magazine and discard all of its remaining ammo. Instead of ‘topping off’ your weapon with a few bullets, a new full magazine will be taken from the reserves whenever you reload.

They’re also adding the choice to use map guides in the 1st five rounds of competitive matches, and custom games with your friends from your Friends List.

While live service titles like Marathon and ARC Raiders have gobbled up most players’ attention, Valve has continued to quietly support one of their pillar franchises. We’ll see if this change is substantial enough to rattle all the other shooters’ player numbers.

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