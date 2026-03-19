Facebook Parent Company Meta Is Shutting Down Their Metaverse VR Game Horizon Worlds

The fourth wall will never be repaired now.

Facebook parent company Meta is finally pulling back on their gigantic plans for a metaverse.

As reported by CNBC, the company is shutting down their big metaverse game project, Horizon Worlds. Meta is delisting it from the Meta Quest Store at the end of this month, and removing it from VR on June 15.

The game will still exist in a very limited form in a standalone mobile app, for players who already own the game and secure their copies.

This is the latest move in a backslide from what was once Meta’s giant bet on VR and the metaverse. Of course, you may remember the company renamed itself to Meta to reflect this metaverse push in the first place.

Meta continues to produce VR games and Meta Quest VR headsets, but it’s now hard to tell how much longer they, alongside Sony and Valve, will stay in the VR business.