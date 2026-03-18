Subnautica 2 Enters Early Access This May, But Without The Developer’s Founders Anymore

Subnautica 2 is now entering Early Access.

As reported by IGN, Unknown Worlds head Steve Papoutsis sent an internal message revealing that the game is entering Early Access this May. Steve also acknowledged the return of CEO Ted Gill.

The Delaware court recently ruled that Krafton wrongly removed Gill, alongside Unknown Worlds founders Max McGuire and Charlie Cleveland. While this was technically a victory for the three, they didn’t actually get everything they wanted.

The court rejected their request to reinstate McGuire and Cleveland. The court found that the two largely left behind game development in favor of other projects. While they were still advising on development of Subnautica 2, they were no longer part of day to day development.

Unknown Worlds now enters Early Access in uncomfortable circumstances. Some developers left the studio after Krafton ousted the three, and Krafton brought Papoutsis in to take over development.

The court ruled that Gill should return because he was actively working as CEO, and that he would get a chance to earn the payout that Krafton conspired not to pay him.

Krafton still stands to benefit from Subnautica 2’s potential success as its contractual publisher.