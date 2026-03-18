Pokemon XD Gale of Darkness Is Now Available On GameCube Classics Via Nintendo Switch Online

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is now playable on Switch 2.

It’s been added in the GameCube app as part of the Nintendo Classics, available only on Switch 2 in the Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Originally released in 2005, it is the second game set in Orre after Pokémon Colosseum. The two games have a different setting and storyline from prior Pokémon games, but elements from them were incorporated in future games.

In this game, boy named Michael sets out to find and capture Shadow Pokémon, Pokémon turned evil by a criminal syndicate called Cypher. It features its own complete story campaign and 84 Pokémon, including four Legendaries and your starter, Evee.

Unfortunately, this version of the game doesn’t have connectivity with the Game Boy Advance games, two of which recently hit the Switch eShop. We can’t rule out Nintendo adding some features in the future, but for now, fans will have the base experience on Switch Online.